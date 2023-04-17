Detroit Red Wings announce huge changes to Grand Rapids Griffins coaching staff

On Sunday, Shawn Horcoff, the assistant general manager of the Detroit Red Wings and the general manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins, announced that the contracts of Griffins head coach Ben Simon, assistant coaches Matt Macdonald and Todd Krygier, and goaltending development coach Brian Mahoney-Wilson will not be renewed by the Red Wings.

Key Points

The four coaches have been with the Griffins for several years, with Simon serving as head coach for the past five seasons.

This decision could signal a change in direction for the Griffins and the Red Wings as they seek to improve their performance and achieve better results.

Why it Matters for Detroit Red Wings and Griffins

Simon has been with the team's coaching staff for eight years, including five as head coach, while Mahoney-Wilson, Macdonald, and Krygier have been in their positions for seven, five, and four years, respectively. Replacements have not yet been announced, but it will be interesting to see which direction the Red Wings decide to go.