Detroit Red Wings announce new Training Camp site for 2020

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

Though it comes as no surprise, the Detroit Red Wings announced on Monday that they are moving their 2020-21 Training Camp from Traverse City to Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings also announced that the 2020 NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp Golf Classic have been canceled.

The plan is to return to Traverse City for Training Camp next season.

From Detroit Red Wings:

“The health and safety of our fans, players and staff is our top concern,” said Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman. “Based on discussions with local health experts, we have decided to hold our 2020-21 training camp at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. We look forward to returning to Traverse City next year. The Traverse City community is extremely hospitable to our organization, and Centre Ice Arena is an ideal location for us to hold our events each September.”

“We support the Red Wings’ decision to hold their 2020-21 training camp in Detroit,” said Tom Rodes, Centre Ice Director of Detroit Red Wings Events in Traverse City. “We’re able to hold these events thanks to the tireless efforts of hundreds of volunteers who prepare for months to create a memorable experience for thousands of fans across Traverse City and northern Michigan, players and staff from the Red Wings, and personnel from organizations throughout the NHL. Changes to our training camp events were made with their health in mind, and we eagerly await the return of these events to Traverse City in 2021.”

