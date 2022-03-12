Detroit Red Wings announce roster move in advance of matchup vs. Calgary Flames

On Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will be on the road to take on the Calgary Flames.

In advance of tonight’s matchup, the Red Wings announced a roster move.

Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced that they have recalled D Luke Witkowski from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Witkowski, 31, has skated in 43 games with the Griffins this season, posting seven points (3-4-7) and 62 penalty minutes. The Holland, Mich., native is in his second stint with the Red Wings after previously spending two seasons with the organization from 2017-19 and logging six points (1-5-6) and 86 penalty minutes in 65 games.