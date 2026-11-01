The Detroit Red Wings have made another roster move, adding reinforcements to their forward group following Saturday’s loss to the St. Louis Blues.

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On Sunday morning, Detroit announced that forward John Leonard has been recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

The move gives head coach Todd McLellan another offensive option as the Red Wings continue navigating injuries and the ongoing Dylan Larkin situation.

Dec 16, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings John Leonard (43) takes a shot defended by New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Recall John Leonard From Grand Rapids

Leonard, 28, is no stranger to the Red Wings organization, having spent parts of the 2025-26 season with Detroit.

The 5-foot-11 forward recorded two goals and two assists in 11 NHL games last season while also establishing himself as one of Grand Rapids’ most productive offensive players.

Leonard finished the 2025-26 AHL season with 32 goals and 53 points in 46 games, earning Second Team AHL All-Star honors.

His strong performance earned him a one-year contract extension with Detroit in April.

As we previously reported when Detroit finalized its preseason roster cuts, Leonard was among the players assigned to Grand Rapids before the 2026-27 regular season.

Now, he’s getting another opportunity with the NHL club.

What John Leonard’s Recall Means for Detroit

The Red Wings have been dealing with limited forward depth throughout the early portion of the season.

Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton remain sidelined with injuries, while Larkin’s suspension has created another significant opening.

As we previously covered in Detroit’s latest injury updates, Kasper and Appleton recently returned to skating but weren’t expected to rejoin the lineup immediately.

Leonard gives McLellan an experienced forward who has demonstrated an ability to produce offensively at the AHL level.

The former sixth-round pick has also appeared in 81 career NHL games, recording eight goals and 13 assists.

Whether Leonard immediately enters the lineup remains to be seen, but Detroit now has another option as it works to stabilize its forward group.

With the Red Wings looking for more consistent offense, Leonard will have another chance to prove he belongs in Detroit.