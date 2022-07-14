Detroit Red Wings announce they have signed D Olli Maatta

On Wednesday, we passed along the news that the Detroit Red Wings were finalizing a deal with D Olli Maatta and that move is now official.

Earlier this morning, the Red Wings announced they have indeed signed Maatta to a 1-year deal. According to previous reports, the deal is worth $2.25 million.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman Olli Maatta to a 1-year contract. pic.twitter.com/WmvCvJv2ql — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 14, 2022

Original Report:

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has had a busy day today, inking 2022 1st round draft selection Marco Kasper to his first NHL contract as well as bringing aboard Ann Arbor native Andrew Copp in free agency. And he continues his work by adding depth to Detroit’s defensive units, signing defenseman Olli Maatta to a reported one-year contract worth $2.25 million:

The news was first reported by Max Bultman of The Athletic, followed by TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Defenseman Olli Maatta is on his way to Detroit

Maatta was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, 22nd overall, in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. A native of Jyväskylä, Finland, Maatta is a veteran of 534 career NHL games spent with the Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings. He’s tallied a total of 30 goals and 106 assists, while also having played a role in both of Pittsburgh’s most recent two Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.

