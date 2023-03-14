Merch
Detroit Red Wings are looking to pick up back-to-back wins heading to Nashville| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Red Wings take on the Nashville Predators tonight as they continue to push for the playoffs.

By Chris Lavallee
Inside the Article:

The Detroit Red Wings will hit the road to take on the Nashville Predators with puck drop set for 8:00 PM. Today's game is the second and final game of the season against the Predators. The Red Wings won the first matchup in Detroit 3-0.

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (30-27-9) vs. Nashville Predators (33-24-7)
When: Tuesday, March 14
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN)
Channel: Bally Sports Detroit
Stream all games on FuboTV

Red Wings vs. Predators Scoring Leaders

Detroit Red Wings

Why It Matters

Nashville is having a similar season to the Red Wings, just in the Western Conference. Nashville is a team that was in a playoff spot early in the season, but has since fallen off and is just barely hanging on to stay in the race.

Detroit Red Wings Ice Storm

Over the last three games, the Red Wings have made a significant change in their special teams. In those games, the Red Wings' power-play has scored four goals on eight opportunities and has scored a power-play goal in four of their last five games. On the penalty kill, the Red Wings have allowed only two goals on ten chances. They have really stepped up their play in a situation that has not been great this season, which could be a key factor in their play over the last few games.

The Red Wings' offense has caught fire as of late scoring 3.6 goals a game in their last three games. The Red Wings have also allowed three goals a game in those three games. The Predators score 2.84 goals a game on average and allow 2.92 goals per game this season, while the Red Wings average goals per game is 2.98 and they allow 3.24 goals per game.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators by the numbers

Detroit Red Wings

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Adam Erne

Adam Erne

Erne's season has seen time both in the NHL and the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins when the Red Wings got to the point in the season when all their forwards were fully healthy. With all the trades that transpired at the deadline, the Red Wings brought Erne back up.

Before being sent down Erne had played in 43 games for the Red Wings scoring six goals and eight assists. While in Grand Rapids, Erne would play in nine games tallying five assists. On March 2nd Erne returned to the lineup and has played in six games scoring two goals.

Erne is expected to play on the fourth line alongside Austin Czarnik and Alex Chiasson.

Erne’s career vs. Nashville

Erne has played in 16 games against the Predators in his career and has scored four goals and added three assists throughout those games. The big reason to watch for Erne against Nashville is over the last three games against the Predators, he has a point in each of those games with a goal and two assists.

Wrap Up

The Red Wings played two very good games this weekend against the league’s best team, and they were able to pick up two points on Sunday. They are still hanging around the playoff chase, now just seven points behind the New York Islanders for the last wild card spot. If the Red Wings can ride the momentum, they had from this past weekend they could keep pace with all the teams ahead of them in the playoff chase and they could even pull off a way to sneak into that final spot.

The Red Wings still have four teams ahead of them before even reaching the Islanders; however, with a win tonight and a loss by Washington to the Rangers, a loss by Ottawa to Edmonton, and an Islanders loss to Los Angeles, will help move them closer to being back in the race. Things could be starting to get interesting with 15 games left after tonight.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Sun, Mar 12vs Boston1:30 PMTNT
Tue, Mar 14@ Nashville8:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 18vs Colorado1:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Mar 20vs Florida7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 21@ St. Louis8:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 23vs St. Louis7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 25@ Philadelphia1:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 28vs Pittsburgh7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 30vs Carolina7:30 PMBally Sports
Fri, Mar 31@ Winnipeg8:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Apr 2@ Toronto7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 4@ Montreal7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 6vs Buffalo7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Apr 8vs Pittsburgh8:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Apr 10vs Dallas7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 11@ Carolina7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 13@ Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
