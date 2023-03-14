Detroit Red Wings are looking to pick up back-to-back wins heading to Nashville| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings will hit the road to take on the Nashville Predators with puck drop set for 8:00 PM. Today's game is the second and final game of the season against the Predators. The Red Wings won the first matchup in Detroit 3-0.

Detroit Red Wings (30-27-9) vs. Nashville Predators (33-24-7)

When: Tuesday, March 14

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

Red Wings vs. Predators Scoring Leaders

Why It Matters

Nashville is having a similar season to the Red Wings, just in the Western Conference. Nashville is a team that was in a playoff spot early in the season, but has since fallen off and is just barely hanging on to stay in the race.

Over the last three games, the Red Wings have made a significant change in their special teams. In those games, the Red Wings' power-play has scored four goals on eight opportunities and has scored a power-play goal in four of their last five games. On the penalty kill, the Red Wings have allowed only two goals on ten chances. They have really stepped up their play in a situation that has not been great this season, which could be a key factor in their play over the last few games.

The Red Wings' offense has caught fire as of late scoring 3.6 goals a game in their last three games. The Red Wings have also allowed three goals a game in those three games. The Predators score 2.84 goals a game on average and allow 2.92 goals per game this season, while the Red Wings average goals per game is 2.98 and they allow 3.24 goals per game.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators by the numbers

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Adam Erne

Erne's season has seen time both in the NHL and the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins when the Red Wings got to the point in the season when all their forwards were fully healthy. With all the trades that transpired at the deadline, the Red Wings brought Erne back up.

Before being sent down Erne had played in 43 games for the Red Wings scoring six goals and eight assists. While in Grand Rapids, Erne would play in nine games tallying five assists. On March 2nd Erne returned to the lineup and has played in six games scoring two goals.

Erne is expected to play on the fourth line alongside Austin Czarnik and Alex Chiasson.

Erne’s career vs. Nashville

Erne has played in 16 games against the Predators in his career and has scored four goals and added three assists throughout those games. The big reason to watch for Erne against Nashville is over the last three games against the Predators, he has a point in each of those games with a goal and two assists.

Wrap Up

The Red Wings played two very good games this weekend against the league’s best team, and they were able to pick up two points on Sunday. They are still hanging around the playoff chase, now just seven points behind the New York Islanders for the last wild card spot. If the Red Wings can ride the momentum, they had from this past weekend they could keep pace with all the teams ahead of them in the playoff chase and they could even pull off a way to sneak into that final spot.

The Red Wings still have four teams ahead of them before even reaching the Islanders; however, with a win tonight and a loss by Washington to the Rangers, a loss by Ottawa to Edmonton, and an Islanders loss to Los Angeles, will help move them closer to being back in the race. Things could be starting to get interesting with 15 games left after tonight.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Sun, Mar 12 vs Boston 1:30 PM TNT Tue, Mar 14 @ Nashville 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 18 vs Colorado 1:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Mar 20 vs Florida 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports