Detroit Red Wings assign 19-year-old Amadeus Lombardi to Grand Rapids

This morning the Detroit Red Wings assigned Center Amadeus Lombardi to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Lombardi just wrapped his season up with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL after they lost in the first round of playoffs in seven games. Lombardi was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft with the 113th overall pick. The Red Wings signed him to a contract on December 23, 2022.

The Red Wings have one game remaining which will be played tomorrow night but the Griffins have two games remaining this weekend so with him being sent to the AHL he will have a few days to practice and be ready to play this weekend.

Key Points:

Red Wings assign Center Amadeus Lombardi to Grand Rapids.

Lombardi was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Lombardi was signed by the Red Wings on December 23, 2022.

Detroit has one game left in the 2022-23 season.

Grand Rapids has two games left in the 2022-23 season.

Bottom Line

Lombardi started turning heads this season with his play with the Flint Firebirds in the OHL. He was not a big-name prospect heading into the draft last year but this season he played in 67 games for Flint scoring 45 goals and adding 57 assists for 102 points. In the seven games the Firebirds played in the playoffs Lombardi averaged a point a game scoring five goals and adding two assists.

Lombardi is a proven goal scorer who loves driving to the net which the Red Wings can use, with him being sent to Grand Rapids it'll get him ready for next season as he will push for a roster spot during the preseason. The Red Wings have not had a player reach 100 points in a season since Sergei Federov did it during the 1995-96 season. Pavel Datsyuk came close twice when he scored 97 points in 2007-08 and 2008-09.