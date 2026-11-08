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Detroit Red Wings Announce 3 Roster Moves, Including Former First-Round Pick

Detroit Red Wings roster moves
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The Detroit Red Wings have announced three roster moves, and one of them involves a former first-round draft pick.

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On Sunday, the organization announced that Nate Danielson, Michal Postava, and John Leonard have all been assigned to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

The moves come as Detroit continues navigating injuries and making adjustments to its roster during the early portion of the 2026-27 season.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Detroit Red Wings
Nov 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Nate Danielson (29) skates with the puck in the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Send Three Players to Grand Rapids

The most notable name heading to Grand Rapids is Danielson, Detroit’s ninth overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 22-year-old forward has struggled to establish himself offensively this season, recording just two assists in 13 games.

As previously reported by Detroit Sports Nation, head coach Todd McLellan had already challenged Danielson to become a more productive contributor.

Danielson was also a scratch for Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Colorado, with no appearance in the game’s official box score.

Meanwhile, Postava returns to Grand Rapids after being recalled under emergency conditions following John Gibson’s lower-body injury.

As DSN previously detailed, Postava has been outstanding with the Griffins, posting a perfect 5-0-0 record, a 1.20 goals-against average, and a .955 save percentage.

The original emergency recall announcement came Nov. 4.

Leonard, who was recalled Nov. 1 to provide additional forward depth, also returns to Grand Rapids.

What Danielson’s Assignment Means for Detroit

Sunday’s moves give the Red Wings additional roster flexibility, but Danielson’s assignment is particularly noteworthy.

The former top-10 pick entered the season hoping to establish himself as a regular NHL contributor. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to work on his game in Grand Rapids.

For Danielson, the message is clear: His development remains important, but he still has work to do to secure a permanent NHL role.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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