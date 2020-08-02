Detroit Red Wings basketball jersey concept is a slam dunk

As an NHL Original 6 franchise, the Detroit Red Wings uniform is one of the all-time classics not only in hockey, but in the world of sports period.

Even so, it’s always fun to visualize what their uniform might look like had their sport been played on a different playing field besides ice. How about the hardwood?

Check out this unique basketball jersey concept for the Red Wings, courtesy of Instagram designer cd24_design:

A simple yet intriguing design!

BONUS CONTENT: Minnesota’s Matt Dumba becomes first NHL player to kneel for anthem

During the NHL’s restart on Saturday, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba became the first NHL player to kneel during the national anthem as a silent protest against racial injustice.

The opening of the first game in Edmonton included a salute to social justice activists and healthcare workers and a speech from @mnwild defenseman Matt Dumba on behalf of the NHL and Hockey Diversity Alliance. #WeSkateFor Black Lives. pic.twitter.com/mtLo4vw5DT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 1, 2020





Prior to this, he spoke at center ice at Rogers Place before the Edmonton Oilers faced the Chicago Blackhawks.

“During this pandemic, something unexpected but long overdue occurred: The world woke up to the existence of systemic racism and how deeply rooted it is within our society,” Dumba said. “Racism is a man-made creation and all it does is deteriorate from our collective prosperity. Racism is everywhere. Racism is everywhere and we need to fight against it.

“On behalf of the NHL and the Hockey Diversity Alliance, we vow and promise to stand up for justice and fight for what is right,” he said. “I know first-hand as a minority playing the great game of hockey the unexplainable and difficult challenge that come with it. The Hockey Diversity Alliance and the NHL want kids to feel safe, comfortable and free-minded every time they enter an arena. I stand in front of you today on behalf of those groups and promise you that we will fight against injustice and fight for what is right.”

