Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal gives helpful lesson (VIDEO)

By Michael Whitaker


Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Hockey League paused its season. So far, there’s been no timetable as to a potential return.

The easiest and most effective way to stop the spread of the illness is by keeping one’s hands clean. And Detroit Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal is staying on top of it!

Let’s hear him give some play by play on how to properly wash your hands!

Big thanks to Ken Kal for always keeping us entertained!

