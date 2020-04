We are going through some tough times right now and many celebrities are taking to social media to try and cheer us up.

The latest is Detroit Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal who took to Twitter on Wednesday to perform a pretty cool card trick.

Check it out.

Hey fans, hope this brightens your day! pic.twitter.com/afWJ0WsAF5 — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) April 1, 2020

Thanks, Ken! You rock and stay healthy!