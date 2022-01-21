Detroit Red Wings’ brothers Gemel and Givani Smith describe feeling of joining forces

It’s a family affair in Hockeytown, as the Detroit Red Wings claimed forward Gemel Smith off the waiver wire earlier in the week. He’s the brother of gritty forward Givani Smith, who has been endearing himself to the fan base in Detroit with his gritty play and willingness to drop the gloves.

Smith was on the ice today at Little Caesars Arena for practice as his new teammates continue their preparations to face the Dallas Stars tonight on home ice. And afterwards, Smith revealed who his favorite team growing up always was.

“I’m excited to be here,” Gemel said after practice. “Growing up, the Detroit Red Wings have always been my favorite team, so to be here with him (Givani), there’s no better feeling.”

“He’s not going to room with me,” Givani said jokingly. “We had bunk beds growing up, so I don’t want that anymore.”