Detroit Red Wings bruiser Bob Probert headbutts Bob McGill to ice [Video]

In the video which you are about to see, which took place in 1986 during a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs, Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert got into it with Bob McGill of the Maple Leafs, and rather than fighting with his hands, Probert decided to use his head…literally.

Watch as Probert loses his mind and headbutts Gill straight to the ice.

Probert ended up serving a 4-game suspension for his actions.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

