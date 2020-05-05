Detroit Red Wings were bummed to land Steve Yzerman

In 1983, the Detroit Red Wings used the No. 4 overall pick in the NHL Draft to select a center who admittedly was “not very rugged player.” That player went on to become one of the greatest players ever to lace up his skates for the Red Wings. His name? Steve Yzerman.

Though Yzerman became one of the all-time greats in the game, the Red Wings were bummed out when they selected him. According to then Red Wings GM Jimmy Devellano, the Red Wings were hoping that C Pat LaFontaine fell to them at No. 4 but he ended up going No. 3 to the New York Islanders.

From Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press:

“I’ve heard some people dream about LaFontaine slipping to four,” Devellano said two days before the draft. “If he gets by two, there’s a hell of a chance he’ll slip to four.”

LaFontaine did get by two, as the Whalers chose Turgeon. But the Islanders chose LaFontaine at third. His name drew cheers from the crowd in the stands. Seated in the second row of the Forum seats, LaFontaine hugged his parents and his agent.

(Mike) Ilitch lowered his head and stared at the floor.

A 1983 Free Press article described the scene at the Wings table when LaFontaine’s name was called: (Mike) Ilitch lowered his head and stared at the floor. “Business is business,” he said when asked about the Islanders nabbing LaFontaine. “They’ve been nice to us in small ways. You don’t expect then to be nice in a big way.”

Devellano was equally resigned. “I said it would take a miracle,” he said. “He’s too good a player to last until fourth. And the Islanders are too smart.”

Even Yzerman understood.

“I don’t think Mr. Devellano could pass on a guy of his ability,” Yzerman said the day of the draft. He also liked his chances with his new club, saying, “They’re rebuilding. I think I have a chance.”

We think everything turned out just fine for the Red Wings!