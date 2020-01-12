Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin makes public apology for recent comments

We have all said things we wish we could take back but when you are a professional athlete like Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, everything is blown up exponentially.

Embed from Getty Images

On New Year’s Eve, Larkin made a comment asking for the fans to NOT vote for him to play in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, saying he preferred to have the weekend off to rest.

“Please don’t vote,” he said, the day after the initial rosters were announced. “I like the days off more.”

Now that the fan voting has concluded, Larkin has made an apology for his comment, saying he disrespected the Red Wings.

“In the moment, I said what I said but I really do regret that,” Larkin said Saturday. “I didn’t mean to disrespect the league. I feel I did that, and disrespected the Red Wings. My main goal as a hockey player in the state of Michigan is to represent myself and the Red Wings and be a good example for kids growing up playing the game. I felt I wasn’t that, so I’m sorry about that.”

No worries, Dylan. We understand.

— Quotes courtesy of Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press– LINK