Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin releases statement

Just over a week ago, yet another unarmed black man was murdered at the hands of a police officer. That unarmed man was George Floyd and the murderer is former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and he will eventually have his time in court.
On Wednesday, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin released a statement saying that he stands with the black community.
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 3, 2020