Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin releases statement

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Just over a week ago, yet another unarmed black man was murdered at the hands of a police officer. That unarmed man was George Floyd and the murderer is former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and he will eventually have his time in court.

On Wednesday, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin released a statement saying that he stands with the black community.

Arnold Powell

