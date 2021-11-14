Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin scores goal from nearly impossible angle [Video]

Ok, there are goals and then there are GOALS!

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin had one of those GOALS on Saturday night to tie the game up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Watch as Larkin shoots and scores from a nearly impossible angle to tie the game 1-1.

Not only did captain Dylan Larkin recover from that hit, he hit an impossible shot! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/pkZaMZjtoc — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 14, 2021

Here is another look.