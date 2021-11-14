Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin scores goal from nearly impossible angle [Video]

by

Ok, there are goals and then there are GOALS!

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin had one of those GOALS on Saturday night to tie the game up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Watch as Larkin shoots and scores from a nearly impossible angle to tie the game 1-1.

Here is another look.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.