Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin to miss remainder of season

According to the Detroit Red Wings, captain Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
Just moments ago, Max Bultman of The Athletic passed along the news that Larkin has undergone core muscle surgery and will miss the rest of the season.
This is a bummer because we hoped to see Larkin finish out what has probably been be best all-around season in the NHL.
