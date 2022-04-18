in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin to miss remainder of season

Tough break for Larkin

According to the Detroit Red Wings, captain Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Just moments ago, Max Bultman of The Athletic passed along the news that Larkin has undergone core muscle surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

This is a bummer because we hoped to see Larkin finish out what has probably been be best all-around season in the NHL.

