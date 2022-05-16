Detroit Red Wings C Steve Yzerman scores iconic double OT goal vs. Blues [Video]

On May 16, 1996, Steve Yzerman scored one of the most iconic goals in Detroit Red Wings playoff history.

Yzerman’s decisive double-overtime goal in game seven of the Western Conference semifinals against the St. Louis Blues allowed the Red Wings to advance to the conference finals.

Yzerman finished the 1995-96 season with 44 goals in 98 total games. During the next two seasons, the Red Wings would go on to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

Here is the iconic double-overtime goal by Yzerman to advance the Red Wings to the conference finals.

