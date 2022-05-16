in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings C Steve Yzerman scores iconic double OT goal vs. Blues [Video]

26 years ago today, we all went crazy!

Click to Jump to Comments

On May 16, 1996, Steve Yzerman scored one of the most iconic goals in Detroit Red Wings playoff history.

Yzerman’s decisive double-overtime goal in game seven of the Western Conference semifinals against the St. Louis Blues allowed the Red Wings to advance to the conference finals.

Yzerman finished the 1995-96 season with 44 goals in 98 total games. During the next two seasons, the Red Wings would go on to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

Here is the iconic double-overtime goal by Yzerman to advance the Red Wings to the conference finals.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!
MUST READ:
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill explains team's focus entering final week of the season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

There’s A Reason To Hope In The Detroit Lions