Detroit Red Wings Call Up Top Prospect Under Emergency Conditions

May as well keep him up and get him some experience at this point.

The Detroit Red Wings are making adjustments in the crease. Following the injury to Petr Mrazek on Monday night, the team announced that goaltender Sebastian Cossa, who is their No. 5 prospect, has been called up from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions.

The sudden move comes after veteran Cam Talbot was ruled out of Tuesday’s matchup against the Colorado Avalanche for reasons the team has yet to disclose. Talbot was originally slated to start, but with him unavailable, Alex Lyon was tapped to play back-to-back games, having already started in Monday’s dominant 5-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club.

Detroit Red Wings

Sebastian Cossa’s Impressive Year in Grand Rapids

Cossa has quietly had a strong season with the Griffins, building confidence as Detroit’s top goalie prospect. Over 35 appearances, the 22-year-old has compiled a 19-11-5 record, boasting a 2.38 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage, and one shutout.

What’s Next for Detroit’s Goaltending?

For now, the Red Wings will lean on Lyon and the young Cossa while they wait for more clarity on Mrazek’s and Talbot’s situations. With the Red Wings in need of a string of wins, their depth in net is about to be tested — and Cossa is getting his shot to show he belongs.

