Red Wings Could Have an Unexpected Trade Option on Defense

The Detroit Red Wings are facing some difficult decisions regarding their defensive future, but an intriguing name has reportedly surfaced on the NHL trade market. Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York could potentially be available, presenting Detroit with an interesting opportunity as uncertainty continues surrounding Simon Edvinsson.

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York, 25, is a former first-round pick with considerable NHL experience and a long-term contract already in place. While there is no indication the Red Wings have contacted Philadelphia about acquiring him, his potential availability gives interim general manager Shawn Horcoff another option worth exploring.

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (8) in action against the Boston Bruins in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

York’s name has started circulating around the NHL as a possible trade candidate, with Philadelphia facing some difficult roster decisions of its own. The Flyers have several young defensemen pushing for larger roles, potentially making the former 14th overall selection expendable if the right opportunity arises.

York has reportedly emerged as a potentially available trade piece, although he has not been at the center of active trade discussions. The emergence of Oliver Bonk and Hunter McDonald has complicated Philadelphia’s defensive picture, giving the organization additional options as it evaluates its roster.

The 25-year-old carries a $5.15 million annual salary-cap hit through the 2029-30 season, making him more than a short-term rental. His contract also includes no trade protection, meaning Philadelphia would not need his approval to complete a deal.

York has appeared in 314 career NHL games, recording 23 goals and 80 assists for 103 points. He averaged 21:49 of ice time through his first five appearances this season before suffering an upper-body injury.

That injury situation changed Tuesday when Philadelphia activated York from injured reserve ahead of its matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets. His return gives the Flyers another opportunity to evaluate where he fits within their increasingly crowded defensive group.

Why Cam York Could Make Sense for Detroit

The Red Wings’ interest in potentially adding a defenseman would be understandable considering the ongoing contract stalemate involving Edvinsson. Detroit’s 23-year-old restricted free agent remains unsigned, and the possibility of a trade has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

As we previously reported, Edvinsson was ranked No. 2 on Chris Johnston’s latest NHL Trade Board, trailing only Detroit center Dylan Larkin. The December 1 signing deadline is approaching, adding pressure to an already complicated situation.

York wouldn’t necessarily replace everything Edvinsson brings to the Red Wings. At 6-foot and approximately 194 pounds, York doesn’t offer the same size and physical presence as the 6-foot-6 Edvinsson, but his mobility and ability to handle significant minutes could provide Detroit with another established option on the left side.

His age is also particularly appealing for a team that must balance immediate competitiveness with long-term roster development. Unlike acquiring an older defenseman approaching unrestricted free agency, bringing in York would give Detroit a player under contract for several additional seasons.

There are legitimate concerns, however, including York’s early-season struggles and the fact that Philadelphia might demand meaningful assets in return. Detroit would also need to be comfortable taking on his $5.15 million cap hit rather than preserving that flexibility for other roster needs.

Could the Red Wings and Flyers Work Out a Deal?

Philadelphia and Detroit have already been connected through hypothetical trade discussions involving Larkin and Edvinsson. One previously circulated trade proposal included York as part of a potential package heading to Detroit, although that scenario was a fan-generated proposal rather than evidence of actual negotiations.

The difference now is that York’s potential availability has surfaced in NHL reporting, creating a more concrete reason to evaluate whether the Red Wings should pursue him. That does not establish that Philadelphia is actively shopping him, that Detroit has expressed interest, or that either organization is discussing a trade.

The Flyers have also been searching for help at center, making their roster needs worth monitoring as the trade market develops. However, constructing a deal around Larkin would require significant complications to be resolved, including his no-trade clause and Philadelphia’s absence from his currently reported list of acceptable destinations.

For Horcoff, the smartest approach may be to determine whether York could be acquired independently of the Larkin situation. Detroit needs to be careful about creating another major roster hole while attempting to address uncertainty on defense.

Red Wings Have an Interesting Option Worth Monitoring

The Red Wings have made it clear that retaining Edvinsson remains their preferred outcome, and that position should not change simply because another young defenseman may become available. However, responsible roster planning means exploring alternatives before a contract dispute forces the organization into a difficult decision.

York represents an intriguing possibility because of his age, NHL experience, and manageable long-term contract relative to some established top-four defensemen. If Philadelphia becomes willing to move him at a reasonable price, Detroit would have good reason to at least evaluate the opportunity.

Cam York isn’t currently a confirmed Red Wings trade target, but his name entering the NHL trade conversation gives Detroit another defensive option to consider. With Edvinsson’s future unresolved and the December 1 deadline getting closer, it’s a situation worth keeping an eye on.