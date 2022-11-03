Detroit Red Wings NewsDetroit Red Wings Notes

Detroit Red Wings celebrate 25th Anniversary of 1997 Stanley Cup by handing Cup to Vladimir Konstantinov [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

Can you believe it has already been 25 years since the Detroit Red Wings won the 1997 Stanley Cup? Well, it has been that long and on Thursday night, the Red Wings celebrated their 25th anniversary at Little Caesars Arena. In 1997, the Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in four games to win their first Stanley Cup since 1955. Toward the end of their celebration before tonight’s game against the Washington Capitals, the Cup was given to Vladimir Konstantinov and the crowd went bonkers.

Vladimir Konstantinov holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with his former Detroit Red Wings teammates

Vladimir Konstantinov Detroit Red Wings

Here is the moment the Stanley Cup was handed to Konstantinov.

Here are some of the other moments from tonight’s 25th-anniversary celebration at Little Caesars Arena. Nation, what is your favorite moment from the 1997 Stanley Cup celebration?

The 1997 team arrives at Little Caesars Arena earlier tonight.

The Professor has been spotted!

I’m not crying, you are!

D-Mac!!!

Up goes the banner!

What a photo!

Then and now.

We will always have the memories!

Scotty!

