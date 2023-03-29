Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde was ejected from Tuesday’s game against Pittsburgh after arguing a call during the second period of the game. Lalonde regrets his actions and admits that being ejected is not the culture of hockey. He expects to hear from the NHL and be fined for his actions. Lalonde’s ejection fired up the team, as Dylan Larkin had indicated, and the Red Wings were able to snap a 4-4 tie in the third period with three unanswered goals to win the game.

Key Points

Lalonde was ejected from Tuesday’s game against Pittsburgh.

He regrets his actions and admits that being ejected is not the culture of hockey.

Lalonde expects to be fined by the NHL and hear from them about his actions.

Lalonde’s ejection fired up the team, as Dylan Larkin had indicated.

The Red Wings were able to snap a 4-4 tie in the third period with three unanswered goals to win the game.

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde expects to be ‘scolded’ for actions

On Wednesday, Lalonde spoke to reporters and he said that he expects to be fined for his actions.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a little unfortunate,” Lalonde said Wednesday. “It’s just not the culture of our sport. Other leagues, getting ejected, being demonstrative on the sidelines or on the bench, it’s applauded sometimes. Our culture is calm demeanor. Obviously, I don’t want to put myself in those situations.”

Lalonde expects to hear from the NHL and “rightfully get scolded.” He likely will be fined.

“I’ve only been in this league a little bit and I pride myself in being mild-mannered,” Lalonde said. “I’m fairly calm on the bench. It takes a lot to get me going. But that’s just not the culture of the National Hockey League, which I really like and appreciate.”

Big Picture: Coaching etiquette in NHL

In any sport, coaching etiquette plays an essential role in maintaining the decorum and sportsmanship of the game. Hockey is no exception, and coaches are expected to maintain a calm demeanor on the bench. The culture of the National Hockey League is different from other leagues where being ejected or being demonstrative on the sidelines is applauded. Being mild-mannered is a trait that coaches take pride in. The game can be fast-paced and physical, and the coach's role is to provide guidance to their team while ensuring they do not engage in unsportsmanlike conduct.

“It was probably an accumulation of my demonstrative reaction of the initial call, which was probably a little much,” Lalonde said. “I just think he had had enough. I don’t know if it warranted (an ejection). But he has every right to do that. He’s trying to manage a game.”

- Advertisement -

“He handled it extremely calm,” Lalonde said. “He never raised his voice. He just calmly skated away and kicked me out. Of course, I’m new in the league and they don’t want to hear much from a first-time coach.”