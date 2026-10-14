The Detroit Red Wings have officially locked up one of their biggest stars, and the price tag is enormous. On Wednesday morning, the organization announced that Alex DeBrincat has signed a seven-year, $91 million contract extension, keeping the Farmington Hills native in Hockeytown for the foreseeable future.

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The Red Wings confirmed the blockbuster agreement with a simple message on social media: “CAT’S STAYING HOME‼️” The deal carries an average annual value of $13 million and represents a massive commitment to one of Detroit’s most important offensive players.

CAT’S STAYING HOME‼️



We’ve signed Alex DeBrincat to a 7-year contract extension with an AAV of $13,000,000. pic.twitter.com/u12rAsHiqY — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 14, 2026

Alex DeBrincat Becomes One of NHL’s Highest-Paid Players

DeBrincat’s new contract places him among the NHL’s highest-paid stars, a remarkable financial commitment from a franchise determined to secure its offensive future. His $13 million annual cap hit would rank seventh in the NHL when compared with current 2026-27 contracts, although the extension itself does not begin until the 2027-28 season.

According to the contract breakdown, DeBrincat will continue carrying his current $7.875 million cap hit this season before his new seven-year agreement takes effect. His extension runs through the 2033-34 season, meaning Detroit has secured his services well into the next decade.

The contract will also make DeBrincat Detroit’s highest-paid player by average annual value when it begins, surpassing Dylan Larkin ($8.7 million), Moritz Seider ($8.55 million), and Lucas Raymond ($8.075 million).

Alex DeBrincat Contract Extension Ends the Uncertainty

The official announcement comes less than 24 hours after we covered reports that Detroit was closing in on the massive agreement. Now, those negotiations have produced a completed deal, eliminating the uncertainty surrounding DeBrincat’s future.

The 28-year-old is coming off a 41-goal, 85-point season in 2025-26 and has already recorded four goals and four assists through Detroit’s first six games this season. Two of those goals came in Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey, including the one that tied the game 4-4 and forced the extra period, continuing to demonstrate why the Red Wings were willing to make such a substantial investment.

With Detroit’s other contract questions still looming, securing DeBrincat represents one major piece of the franchise’s future falling into place. The Red Wings still have plenty of work to do on the ice, but they have ensured that one of their most dangerous offensive weapons won’t be leaving anytime soon.