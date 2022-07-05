Detroit Red Wings Draft Profile: Forward Conor Geekie

The Detroit Red Wings have the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft; this leaves plenty of options for players to pick.

While eight names will have come off the board, there’s no telling who could be there. With Shane Wright being the top prospect, things could get interesting after that.

One of the players who might be on the board when the Detroit Red Wings are on the clock is forward Conor Geekie. The Red Wings are in dire need of a forward, and Geekie is someone who fits the build as a potential standout forward.

Geekie is a product of Manitoba, who has spent parts of the last three seasons with the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The 18-year-old forward has a big frame that works to his advantage, as we’ll get to later. With NHL talent in the bloodlines, Geekie’s future bodes well.

His brother Morgan Geekie was with the Carolina Hurricanes before getting picked up by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. Now, younger brother Conor is heading into the draft, looking to join his brother in the NHL. The Red Wings should capitalize on this and draft him at eighth if he is there.

Detroit Red Wings should be looking into power forward Conor Geekie.

The Detroit Red Wings need someone who will benefit the top-six, and Conor Geekie is someone who can do that. Standing 6-foot-4, 205-pounds, there’s some strength in his frame, and he handles himself well on the ice. Similar to Michael Rasmussen when he was coming into the league, there is potential for him to grow and develop even more into his frame as he ages.

The tools are there. Geekie’s a forward who relies on power to get the job done. He’s a high-IQ guy who knows what to do when the puck is on his stick. He can find the open man or create a good scoring chance; even for his large frame, he skates well and can make intelligent decisions on the ice.

Embed from Getty Images

If the Red Wings want a forward who makes quick decisions and can be a force in the offensive zone, using his frame to his advantage, then they need to consider Geekie. His tools will polish nicely as he moves up the ranks, and the Red Wings should be in on him.

Geekie was solid for the Ice last season, logging 63 games where he tallied 24 goals and 46 assists for 70 total points. The left-handed shooting center was a plus-46 on the season as well. There’s plenty to like with Geekie. He’s ranked in the mid-round slot and is someone the team could realistically have a shot at with their pick at eight.

If the Red Wings want the bigger-bodied forward to help bolster their top-six, Geekie is someone who would be impactful. He’s a quality option for the Red Wings at eighth if he is available.

The team should do their due diligence, but the appearance of a high-hockey IQ player with good instincts and offensive skills to match should be near the top of the Red Wings’ list.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

