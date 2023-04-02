Detroit Red Wings continue Canadian trip against an Original Six rival the Toronto Maple Leafs | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings will continue their Canadian road trip against an old Original Six rival the Toronto Maple Leafs with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. This is the Red Wings fourth and final matchup against Toronto with Detroit having won one of the previous three matchups 4-1 back on January 12th. Toronto took the first two games of the season series the first on November 4-2 and the other on January 7th 4-1.

Detroit Red Wings (33-33-9) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (45-20-10)

When: Sunday, April 2

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Scoring Leaders

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Goaltender Comparison

Why it matters

The Toronto Maple Leafs have already clinched their spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and have a first-round matchup set against the Tampa Bay Lightning. This will be the Detroit Red Wings fourth straight matchup against a team that is currently holding or in the playoffs at the time of the game. The Red Wings over those recent three games are 2-1-0 and other than Friday night have played some really good hockey as of late.

The Maple Leafs have been a team the Red Wings have struggled against over the past two seasons. They have played a total of seven games entering tonight and are 1-6-0 and have been outscored 34 to 22 in those games. The Red Wings only win came in their last matchup against Toronto just a few months ago, so hopefully that has turned the luck in their favor.

Marco Kasper will make his NHL debut tonight for the Red Wings and he will Center a line with Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond. The Starting Goalie for the Red Wings tonight has not been announced yet, it is most likely going to be Alex Nedeljkovic but there is a chance Ville Husso could return. Nedeljkovic has never beaten Toronto in his career appearing in four games going 0-3-0 and has stopped 94 of the 108 shots he has faced. Husso is the only option that has beaten Toronto going 2-1-0 in his career stopping 75 of 83 shots, one of those two wins came back in January.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs by the numbers

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin is having another fantastic season for the Red Wings as he has reached over 70 points for only the second time in his career and with a point tonight he will pass his season high in points. Larkin this season has played in 74 of the Red Wings 75 games and has scored 28 goals and added 45 assists in those games. Over his last three games Larkin has four points coming on two goals and two assists.

Larkin ranks first on the team in goals.

Larkin ranks first on the team in assists.

Larkin ranks first on the team in points.

Dylan Larkin's line shifts

Larkin will continue to hold his spot as the number one center on the first line playing alongside David Perron and Dominik Kubalik. Larkin will also play on the first power-play unit with Perron, Lucas Raymond, Alex Chiasson, and Moritz Seider.

Larkin has 15 power-play goals, and 14 power-play assists this season.

Larkin has 44 power-play goals, and 53 power-play assists in his career.

Larkin’s career vs. Toronto

Larkin has played the Maple Leafs 24 times in his eight-year career and has tallied 20 points against them scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists. This season against Toronto Larkin has played in all three games and has had three points against them all coming on assists. Larkin plays some his best hockey against this Original Six rival.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports