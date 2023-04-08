Detroit Red Wings continue their last homestand of the season with a matinee against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings continue their final homestand of the season by taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight for their final matchup with puck drop set for 1:00 PM. The Red Wings are looking to sweep the season series against the Penguins after having won the first two matchups, the first one 5-4 in overtime in Pittsburgh and the second 7-4 just two weeks ago in Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings (35-33-10) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (39-30-10)

When: Saturday, April 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Little Cesar’s Arena (Detroit, MI)

Channel: ABC/ESPN+

Why it matters

The Red Wings are 3-2-0 in their last five matchups against the Penguins. The biggest win for Detroit over Pittsburgh was earlier this season when Detroit came back from four goals down to score four unanswered goals to tie the game and force overtime when Jake Walman scored the game-winner.

Jake Walman hits The Griddy after OT winner against Pittsburgh

The Red Wings this season have allowed eight goals to the Penguins in the two games they have faced but out of those eight goals none have been scored by Sidney Crosby as the Red Wings have kept Crosby off the scoresheet completely, in fact in those two games combined Crosby is a minus four in the plus/minus category.

The Starting Goalie for today's game will be Ville Husso. Husso has played in two games in his career against Pittsburgh going 0-0-1 and stopping 51 of 57 shots. Magnus Hellberg will be the backup for today's game. Red Wings head coach Derek LaLonde said after morning skate yesterday that Simon Edvinsson will play today and then in one of the final three games to keep him under the nine-game total that will not take a year off his entry-level contract.

#RedWings Lalonde said Edvinsson will play tomorrow and then only one of final three games for maximum of nine to avoid exhausting year off entry level contract. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) April 7, 2023

Red Wings vs. Penguins by the numbers

The Penguins and Red Wings this season have matched up pretty well as they both are in the middle of the league in their power-play and penalty-killing units. They also are close in their goals for and goals against per game with Pittsburgh ranking 16th in goals per game with 3.19 while the Red Wings rank 21st with 3.00 goals per game average. As for the goals against the Penguins rank 19th with 3.22 goals against per game average and the Red Wings are right behind them ranking 20th allowing 3.27 goals against per game.

The Penguins have however been better at the faceoff dot winning 52.1 % of their faceoffs while the Red Wings rank 19th winnings 49.2% of their chances. The biggest difference between the two is Pittsburgh is in a playoff spot and Detroit is not.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Scoring Leaders

Red Wings vs. Penguins Goaltender Comparison

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: David Perron

David Perron is taking on one of his former teams tonight. He played for Pittsburgh for a total of 86 games between the second half of the 2014-15 season and the first half of the 2015-16 season. During his time in Pittsburgh, he recorded 38 points on 16 goals and 22 assists. In his overall career, Perron has played 1050 games scoring 291 goals and 427 assists. This season in his first with Detroit he has played in all 78 of the Red Wings games scoring 22 goals and 31 assists. In his last five games, he has recorded seven points coming on four goals and three assists.

Perron ranks second on the team in goals.

Perron ranks fourth on the team in assists.

Perron ranks second on the team in points.

Perron's line shifts v. Pittsburgh

Perron will play on the first line alongside Dylan Larkin and Dominik Kubalik. Perron will also play on the first power-play unit alongside Larkin, Alex Chiasson, Lucas Raymond, and Moritz Seider.

Perron has six power-play goals, and 16 power-play assists this season.

Perron has 77 power-play goals, and 147 power-play assists in his career.

Perron’s career vs. Pittsburgh

Even though Perron had played for Pittsburgh a while back he has had success facing them playing in 19 games against them registering 15 points coming off six goals and nine assists. This season in the two games against the Penguins, Perron has scored four goals with three of those coming in the previous matchup a few weeks ago.

Wrap Up

After Thursday's loss to Buffalo the Detroit Red Wings have officially been eliminated from playoff contention for the seventh consecutive season. Now they have four games left before the season officially comes to an end and it will be a tough few games with the Red Wings taking on teams all in a playoff spot currently. These next four games will be a big test of getting ready for next season and what the future will bring for the Red Wings.

What is the Detroit Red Wings' schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports