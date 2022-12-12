Detroit Red Wings could soon be getting a reinforcement

The Red Wings could soon get some help

This morning at practice for the Detroit Red Wings, forward Robby Fabbri could be seen wearing a normal practice jersey, meaning he is no longer wearing his blue non-contact jersey.

Fabbri is expected to return next month roughly sometime after the 1st of the year. Fabbri has been out since March 10th after suffering a torn ACL against the Minnesota Wild last season, a game in which the Red Wings lost 6-5 in a shootout.

The Impact A Robby Fabbri Return Means for Detroit Red Wings

Robby Fabbri has been with the Detroit Red Wings since November 6, 2019, when he was acquired from the St. Louis Blues for Jacob De La Rosa. With the Red Wings Fabbri has appeared in 138 games scoring 41 goals and tallying 38 assists for 79 points.

Before the injury last season Robby Fabbri had 17 goals and 13 assists for 30 points in 56 games. He was moved between the top two lines mostly playing with Tyler Bertuzzi and switching between Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin. Having Fabbri back would provide a lot of scoring to this Red Wings team and would act like a trade deadline pick-up without having to give up anything.