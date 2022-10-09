Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players

Detroit Red Wings News

We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster.

On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have made their next round of roster cuts.

Who did the Red Wings cut?

The Detroit Red Wings assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan BerggrenAustin Czarnik, Cross HanasMatt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon EdvinssonAlbert JohanssonSteven lolKampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.

The Red Wings now have 32 players remaining on their roster.

When is the Red Wings’ season opener?

The Detroit Red Wings will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Friday when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

Nation, what is your outlook for the 2022-23 Red Wings? Do you think they can contend for a playoff spot?

