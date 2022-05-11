Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider named finalist for NHL award

Heading into the 2021-22 NHL season, the hope was that Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider would be able to adjust nicely to the NHL level as a rookie.

Well, Seider not only adjusted nicely during his first season with the Red Wings, but he emerged as one of the top defenders in the entire league as a rookie.

For his efforts, Seider has been named as a Calder Trophy finalist along with Michael Bunting, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Trevor Zegras, C, Anaheim Ducks

During his rookie season, Seider racked up 50 points (7 goals 43 assists) in 82 games.

Calder Trophy finalists: Bunting (TOR), Seider (DET), Zegras (ANA). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 11, 2022

Prior to the end of the season, Seider said he was more concerned about finishing the season strong than worrying about an individual award.

Embed from Getty Images

“It’s exciting,” Seider said ahead of tonight’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. “It’s exhausting, but you always like to play against the best guys in the league and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

“It’s more about finishing the season strong,” Seider said. “It’s definitely an honor (to be considered) but I don’t even think about that at all. Not a lot of defensemen (have won it) but I have to be honest, I don’t pay attention to that just because it’s a distraction, an unnecessary distraction from your game, and not what I need now.”

James Cook Might Be the Exact Piece the Buffalo Bills Needed

Not every team has the luxury to draft a part-time player, and that’s definitely not all that Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook can be, but even in that role, he’s a great pick for the Buffalo Bills.

Cook’s main knocks entering the draft are workload related while playing at Georgia. That and his weight (199 pounds). Cook did break the 1,000-yard barrier in 2021 (1,012 yards) after posting totals of 373, 320, and 528 yards in his first three seasons.

What’s the breakdown of Cook with the Bills in 2022?

Click here to read the rest