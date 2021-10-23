Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider reveals hilarious reason for his jersey number

by

Moritz Seider may be a rookie but he is already proving to be the Detroit Red Wings‘ best defender.

On Saturday, Seider spoke to reporters and he revealed the hilarious reason as to why he decided to wear No. 53.

Seider told reporters that he chose No. 53 because he had watched Herbie the Lovebug the day before he was asked what number he wanted to wear.

I like this dude more and more as each day passes.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.