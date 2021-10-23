Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider reveals hilarious reason for his jersey number

Moritz Seider may be a rookie but he is already proving to be the Detroit Red Wings‘ best defender.

On Saturday, Seider spoke to reporters and he revealed the hilarious reason as to why he decided to wear No. 53.

Seider told reporters that he chose No. 53 because he had watched Herbie the Lovebug the day before he was asked what number he wanted to wear.

I like this dude more and more as each day passes.

Red Wings D Moritz Seider said he chose 53 because he had watched Herbie the Lovebug movie the day before he was asked what number he wanted to wear. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) October 23, 2021