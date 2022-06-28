Former Detroit Red Wings forward Darren Helm wins Stanley Cup

The Detroit Red Wings did not renew Darren Helm‘s contract ahead of the 2021-22 season. The 15-year veteran of the league opted to join the Colorado Avalanche with the hopes of providing some value to the team’s bottom six. He found himself in pursuit of history by the end of things.

The Detroit Red Wings sat back and watched as the former forward went on to win his second Stanley Cup Championship. The 35-year-old veteran was able to contribute two goals and three assists during the Avalanche’s playoff run and eventual Stanley Cup Final victory.

He may not have been the biggest contributor offensively, but Helm is a champion nonetheless. He was able to hoist the cup for the second time in his career. Oddly enough, the last time he did this was his very first season in the league when the Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2007-08.

14 years after winning it with Detroit, Darren Helm lifts the Stanley Cup once again. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/8QXPLrnZ7D — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) June 27, 2022

It might just end up being one of those full-circle moments for Helm. While it pains Red Wings fans to see the Avalanche win a Stanley Cup championship, it’s nice to see Helm win his second ring and be a champion once again as his career likely starts winding down.

While the Detroit Red Wings did not make the postseason in 2021-22 and the 2022-23 season might leave them still falling short, their time is coming and coming soon. The Red Wings watched as Helm won his second ring this year, but soon enough, they will be hoisting the cup for themselves.

It’s an exciting time to be a Red Wings fan. Though it is against the rules of Red Wings fans to root for the Avalanche, it’s hard not to be happy for Helm after he spent so long in Hockeytown.

Congrats to Helmer on his second Stanley Cup championship victory.

