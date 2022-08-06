Red Wings: David Perron aiming to create stability on powerplay

The Detroit Red Wings have had a busy offseason. One of the big moves they made was to sign veteran forward David Perron to a two-year contract with a $4.75 million average annual value. It was one of the several moves that the team made to boost their roster. It’s something that is going to prove to be beneficial in more ways than one as time goes on.

The Detroit Red Wings needed to make some moves this offseason and needed to bolster down their special teams in the process. They accomplished this on both sides of the special teams’ units. However, the powerplay is one of the larger areas of need.

In years past, the Red Wings’ powerplay has been detrimental to the team’s overall performance. Bringing in Alex Tanguay as an assistant coach, they anticipated a strong shift in the right direction. This was not the case as the Red Wings struggled once again.

But, this offseason, things have changed. With a new bench boss and some different offseason acquisitions, there is reason to believe that things could change again for the better. David Perron should be able to help accomplish that for a multitude of reasons.

Please enable JavaScript Detroit Red Wings Free Agency Review

Detroit Red Wings adding David Perron vastly benefits powerplay.

Looking back on what Perron has done in his career, he is a 15-year veteran of the league, spending 11 years in St. Louis in three separate stints. He’s at the ripe age of 34 years old. All jokes aside, he’s a true veteran that the Red Wings are hoping to get the last good bit of hockey from him.

Perron is fresh off of a 67-game performance where he scored 27 goals and added 30 assists for 57 total points. It was a solid performance overall, managing 11 goals and 15 assists on the powerplay. This means that 46% of Perron’s total points from the 2021-22 season came when his team was at a man-advantage.

Embed from Getty Images

The Red Wings will look to see the same in 2022-23. With Perron joining the team’s offense, I’d expect Perron to be one of the wingers on the team’s powerplay unit, joined by Dylan Larkin and possibly Andrew Copp. There’s a lot of interchangeability there, but Perron and Larkin will likely anchor the forwards on the team’s top powerplay unit.

It feels like the combination of a new coaching staff and a better-organized powerplay will allow for improvement. Perron should be heading up some of this improvement with his opportunities in 2022-23. The team should be able to make some strides.

As the 2022-23 season inches closer, expect Perron to be a consistent face on the team’s powerplay unit.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

