Detroit Red Wings’ decision on Pius Suter should be a no-brainer

Well, though the Detroit Red Wings kept things interesting for a while, their playoff hopes have all but been erased for the 2022-23 season, and it appears as if they are still a ways away from competing for a Stanley Cup. During the upcoming offseason, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will have some important decisions to make, including what to do with center, Pius Suter. I believe the Red Wings should attempt to re-sign Suter because he has been a valuable asset to the team, especially as of late. While he may not be a superstar player, he has been consistent in his performance and has been a contributor when he is on the ice.

Key Points

Since coming to Detroit, Suter has been asked to play a variety of roles on the Red Wings, including second-line center

He has been consistent in his play down the stretch of the season, totaling 21 points and 13 goals over 69 games.

Suter can also contribute on the penalty kill and is a valuable depth piece for the team.

Other organizations may recognize Suter's value and could potentially offer him a higher salary, but the Red Wings should attempt keep him around.

Why it matters: Pius Suter's Role in the Detroit Red Wings

While Suter may not be the most high-profile player on the team, his contributions have been critical to the Red Wings' success. With his versatility and consistency, Suter has shown that he can play a variety of roles and still be effective. If the Red Wings let him go, they may struggle to find a replacement who can offer the same level of performance.

Big Picture: The Importance of Depth Players in NHL

- Advertisement -

Role players like Pius Suter are essential to the success of NHL teams like the Detroit Red Wings. While star players often receive the most attention, it is the consistent and dependable players like Suter who provide the necessary depth and stability to a team's roster. These role players may not have the same level of skill or scoring ability as the stars, but they bring invaluable qualities such as grit, determination, and work ethic. Their consistent performance ensures that the team can maintain a solid lineup throughout the long and grueling NHL season, and they can step up in crucial moments to make a difference. Without players like Suter, a team would struggle to compete at the highest level.

Suter's Performance By the Numbers

Suter has totaled 21 points (13 goals, 8 assists) over 69 games this season.

He has averaged 13:40 of ice time per game.

Suter has a 49.3% faceoff win percentage.

He has 21 takeaways and 18 blocked shots this season.

Suter's stats show that he has been a consistent contributor to the Red Wings' success, despite not playing significant minutes. His faceoff win percentage is solid, and his ability to generate takeaways and blocked shots shows that he is willing to play a defensive role when needed.

Bottom Line – Re-signing Suter should be a no-brainer for Steve Yzerman

The Red Wings may not be in contention for a playoff spot this season, but they still have some important decisions to make in the offseason, including what to do with Pius Suter. While Suter may not be a star player, he has been consistent and dependable on the ice. His versatility and willingness to play any role needed makes him a valuable asset to the team, and the Red Wings should attempt to re-sign him. As we've seen, role players like Suter are essential to the success of NHL teams, and his contributions to the team go beyond just his stats. If the Red Wings want to take a step in the right direction, keeping players like Suter will be crucial to their success in the future. Look for Steve Yzerman to make Suter a fair offer during the upcoming offseason.