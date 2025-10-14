Detroit Red Wings Dominate Maple Leafs With 2 Straight Wins

Red Wings Complete Two-Game Sweep Over Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings made a loud statement this weekend, taking both games of a back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs; first with a commanding 6-3 win at home on Saturday, then following it up with a gritty 3-2 victory on the road Monday night.

Saturday: Red Wings Soar in 6-3 Home Win

It didn’t start pretty, but Detroit found its rhythm in the second period and never looked back.

After a sluggish opening frame where Toronto controlled possession, Marco Kasper, Patrick Kane, and Alex DeBrincat flipped the momentum early in the second with a slick assist setup that ignited the offense.

From there, Lucas Raymond took over, scoring twice; his first goal assisted by Dylan Larkin and Emmitt Finnie, and another in the third period with help from Kane and DeBrincat.

Kane added one himself before the second intermission, with Albert Johansson picking up an assist alongside DeBrincat.

The Leafs clawed back to tie it 3-3 early in the third thanks to Max Domi, but Raymond’s second goal reclaimed the lead, and Detroit finished strong. Simon Edvinsson scored into an empty net off a Cam Talbot assist, and Andrew Copp followed with another empty-netter to lock in the 6-3 win.

Monday: Detroit Finishes the Job in Toronto

Two nights later, the Wings carried that same confidence north of the border; this time grinding out a 3-2 win at Scotiabank Arena.

Dylan Larkin opened the scoring late in the first period on a power play (18:55), with assists from DeBrincat and Raymond.

The second period turned into a defensive stalemate, with both goaltenders standing tall. In the third, Detroit’s structure and discipline held firm as they weathered Toronto’s late push to complete the sweep.

Final Thoughts

This two-game set showcased exactly what the Red Wings are building; balance, resilience, and chemistry across all lines. Veterans like Kane and Larkin set the tone, while rising stars like Raymond and Finnie added the flash.

With confidence surging and all four lines contributing, the Red Wings are reminding the league that Hockeytown is back on the rise.

