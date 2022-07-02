Detroit Red Wings need to take a forward at pick no. 8

The Detroit Red Wings are quickly approaching the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, where they will have the eighth overall draft pick. The Red Wings have to be smart with their picks. With General Manager (GM) Steve Yzerman at the helm of things, the hope for him to make the right choice should be high.

In each of the last three draft classes, the Detroit Red Wings have been able to piece together a group of prospects that feel like they each have a shot to be impactful for the team moving forward. It at least feels like the top group of prospects in each class will be the real deal.

The point is that Yzerman can draft. If people are not sure about his drafting skills long-term, check out what the Tampa Bay Lightning have done in recent years. Check out how many of the players on their rosters are home-grown talent from the draft when Yzerman was there.

The Red Wings are in good hands, but the team has to be smart with the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. They have taken two mammoth defensemen in the last three seasons and cannot afford to take another. The goalie of the future is something the Red Wings are looking for, but adding Sebastian Cossa in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft after trading up solves that problem (hopefully).

The Detroit Red Wings need to use the eighth overall pick on a forward.

After selecting Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson during his Red Wings tenure, Yzerman needs to focus on the forwards on the draft board. It’s not to say they should rule out a defenseman completely; if Yzerman feels there’s a Cale Makar in the draft class, sign me up, I can get behind that.

All jokes aside, the team needs that impact forward. Lucas Raymond is coming into 2022-23, looking to excel and settle in as a significant piece of the team’s offense. Another top-tier forward who can add scoring would only help the Red Wings moving forward.

Embed from Getty Images

There will be an ample amount of forwards at the top of the draft class; the Red Wings have to figure out which one will fit the build the best. Adding in that forward who has a significant impact will help further this rebuild.

They may have to wait on this forward to develop and get into an NHL-ready spot, but that is ok. If they can find an NHL-ready guy, that’s a bonus, but Shane Wright is likely not going to be there for the Red Wings at pick number eight. Wright is that guy; he will be a big-time benefit for whoever drafts him, making an immediate NHL impact.

The Red Wings need to go out and get themselves and impact forward. With prospect defenseman already in Hockeytown and a netminder working his way there, forward is the position to work on. Using the eighth overall pick to find that scoring threat forward is the best option for the team.

As next Thursday inches closer and closer, the Red Wings need to be ready to grab the best forward on the board when they are on the clock.

