Detroit Red Wings draft pick Kienan Draper announces college decision

According to reports, a Detroit Red Wings draft pick Kienan Draper has committed to the University of Michigan.

Draper, who is the son of former Red Wings forward Kris Draper (now director of amateur scouting), will reportedly finish out his season with the Chilliwack Chiefs (British Columbia Hockey League) and will join the Wolverines for their 2022-23 season.

Draper was selected by the Red Wings in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft.