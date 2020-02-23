Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin talks about two of his teammates potentially being traded

It was an all to familiar result on Sunday night as the Detroit Red Wings lost to the Calgary Flames by a score of 4-2.

Just prior to the start of the game, it was announced that both Andreas Athanasiou and Mike Green were being scratched from the game as a precaution. That precaution has to do with the fact that the NHL trade deadline is on Monday at 3 p.m. EST and Green and Athanasiou have both been mentioned as potential targets for contending teams to trade for.

Following the game, Dylan Larkin, who had both of the Red Wings goals vs. the Flames, spoke to the media about finding out at the last minute that two of his teammates were not going to play due to precautionary reasons.

Larkin began by saying that it was “probably the hardest thing” he has gone through right before a game. He later added that the entire situation is a “wake up call.”

