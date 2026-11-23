The Dylan Larkin saga appears to have reached its stunning conclusion.

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The Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens have completed a blockbuster Dylan Larkin trade, sending Larkin to Montreal in exchange for three players and four draft picks, according to the Canadiens.

The announcement, shared Sunday evening, November 22, details an enormous package featuring highly regarded prospect Michael Hage, forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, and multiple premium draft selections.

The move officially ends Larkin’s 11-season run with the franchise that selected him in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Full Dylan Larkin Trade Details

Detroit Red Wings receive:

Michael Hage (rights)

Kirby Dach

Samuel Montembeault

2027 first-round draft pick

2029 first-round draft pick

2027 second-round draft pick

2028 fourth-round draft pick

Montreal Canadiens receive:

Dylan Larkin

2028 second-round draft pick

2027 third-round draft pick

The trade represents a major change in direction for the Red Wings, who have been attempting to resolve Larkin’s future since he requested a trade following the 2025-26 season.

The acquisition of Hage is particularly significant for Detroit’s future, while Dach and Montembeault provide additional NHL experience. The two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 could also become valuable assets.

An Emotional Ending to Dylan Larkin’s Red Wings Career

Larkin, a Waterford, Michigan native, spent his entire NHL career with the Red Wings after being selected 15th overall in 2014. He eventually became Detroit’s captain and one of the most recognizable faces of the franchise.

However, his relationship with the organization deteriorated following another disappointing season, leading to a trade request that dominated headlines throughout the summer and fall.

The situation eventually reached a breaking point when Larkin informed the organization that he would no longer play while awaiting a resolution. According to NHL.com, Detroit subsequently suspended him without pay as management continued exploring potential deals.

Montreal had previously been connected to Larkin, although his no-trade protection remained a significant obstacle.

For interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, the return provides the Red Wings with a combination of young talent, immediate roster help, and future draft capital. For Larkin, it means a fresh start with one of hockey’s most storied franchises.