Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert headbutts Maple Leafs’ Bob McGill [Video]

While browsing Amazon Prime Video last night for something to keep my mind off the damn coronavirus, I came across “Tough Guy: The Bob Probert Story.” Though I had seen the documentary before, I had totally forgotten about the clip of when Bob Probert headbutted a player to the ice.

In the video which you are about to see, which took place in 1986 during a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs, Probert got into it with Bob McGill of the Leafs and rather than fighting with his hands, Probert decided to use his head…literally.







Watch as Probert loses his mind and headbutts Gill straight to the ice. Probert ended up serving a 4-game suspension for his actions.