Detroit Red Wings F Bobby Ryan to miss remainder of regular season

by

The trade deadline deal that most had expected was coming next week won’t happen after all.

Detroit Red Wings forward Bobby Ryan, who signed a one-year contract last offseason, will be out for the remainder of the regular season thanks to an upper body injury.

In 33 games played this season, Ryan has tallied seven goals with seven assists.

