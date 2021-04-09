Detroit Red Wings F Bobby Ryan to miss remainder of regular season

Sharing is caring!

The trade deadline deal that most had expected was coming next week won’t happen after all.

Detroit Red Wings forward Bobby Ryan, who signed a one-year contract last offseason, will be out for the remainder of the regular season thanks to an upper body injury.

Big loss for Red Wings – Jeff Blashill announces Bobby Ryan done for season with upper-body injury, might need surgery. So no trade deadline deal for him. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 9, 2021

In 33 games played this season, Ryan has tallied seven goals with seven assists.