Detroit Red Wings F Dmytro Timashov might make Steve Yzerman’s decision easy

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has some important decisions to make during the upcoming offseason (whenever that happens). Among those decisions, is deciding which Red Wings free agents he wants to bring back for the 2020-21 season.

One of those soon to be free agents is F Dmytro Timashov, who played in five games for the Red Wings during the 2019-20 season after coming over from Toronto.

Well, according to a report from Russia’s Sport Express, Timashov may make Yzerman’s decision easy as the 23-year-old might sign with Dinamo Riga of the KHL.

Since being selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 5th round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Timashov has played in 44 games (all during the 19-20 season). During that time, he scored four goals and dished out five assists.