Detroit Red Wings F Lucas Raymond passes Steve Yzerman in Red Wings history

The Detroit Red Wings may have been understandably frustrated when they didn’t land the No. 1 overall NHL Draft pick after their abysmal 2019-20 regular season (prior to the COVID-19 shutdown). Despite owning the League’s worst record by a wide margin, they dropped to No. 4 in the selection process.

But so far, that’s been a major blessing in disguise. With the No. 4 selection, they took Swedish forward Lucas Raymond. And all he’s done since making the team this year out of training camp is lead all NHL rookies in scoring.

And tonight with his assist against the Anaheim Ducks, he’s become the fastest teenager in Red Wings history to register 20 assists in his NHL career. Who did he pass? None other than the man who drafted him, Steve Yzerman.