Detroit Red Wings Face Off Against an Improved Seattle Kraken | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings are visiting the improved Seattle Kraken in the first of their two meetings this season. The Wings come into Seattle for just the second time ever on their longest win streak of the season, having won their last five games. On the other hand, the Kraken is just two points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division, and they are contending for a division title in year two.

Detroit Red Wings (26-20-8) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-18-6)

When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

BOX SCORE

Why it matters: Detroit Red Wings and Seattle Kraken Meet for the First Time this Season

The Detroit Red Wings are heading to Seattle to play against the Seattle Kraken for the first time this season. The Wings are currently on their longest win streak of the season, having won their last five games, including a big win against the Calgary Flames, where Magnus Hellberg stopped 33 shots. With this victory, the Wings are now just three points out of a postseason position in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Kraken is just two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division, having won two of their last three games. They have improved goaltending, and a deep offensive attack led by Matty Beniers and are contending for a division title in year two. However, the Kraken is just 3-4 in the month of February so far. The Wings and Kraken split their regular season series last season, with the home team winning on both occasions.

Key points:

The Detroit Red Wings are on a five-game win streak and are just three points out of a postseason position in the Eastern Conference.

The Seattle Kraken are just two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division, having won two of their last three games.

The Kraken has improved goaltending and a deep offensive attack led by Matty Beniers.

This will be the first of two meetings this season between the Red Wings and Kraken, with Detroit hosting Seattle next month.

The Big Picture: Tight Playoff Race for the Red Wings and Kraken

The Detroit Red Wings and Seattle Kraken are both teams fighting for a spot in the playoffs. As they meet for the first time this season, the Wings are just three points out of a postseason position in the Eastern Conference, while the Kraken is just two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division. This matchup is important for both teams as they try to secure their spots in the playoffs.

Detroit Red Wings vs. the Kraken By the Numbers

Detroit Red Wings

Record: 26-20-8 (60 points), 5th in NHL Atlantic Division

Goals For: 170 (20th of 32), Goals Against: 175 (19th of 32)

SRS: -0.13 (21st of 32), SOS: -0.04 (28th of 32)

Seattle Kraken

Record: 31-18-6 (68 points), 3rd in NHL Pacific Division

Goals For: 193 (5th of 32), Goals Against: 172 (17th of 32)

SRS: 0.38 (9th of 32), SOS: 0.00 (17th of 32)

The Red Wings are currently in 5th place in the NHL Atlantic Division, with a total of 60 points, and have scored 170 goals while allowing 175. Meanwhile, the Kraken is in 3rd place in the NHL Pacific Division, with 68 points, and has scored 193 goals while allowing 172. The SRS and SOS measures also indicate the strength of each team's performance relative to the rest of the league.

What they are saying

As the Detroit Red Wings and Seattle Kraken face off for the first time this season, the teams are fighting for a spot in the playoffs. The stats show that while the Kraken has had a more successful season so far, the Red Wings are also in the running and will be looking to close the gap.



Following their game in Washington state, the Red Wings will travel east to play against the Capitals in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night. In the meantime, the Kraken will have a Monday matinee game against the Sharks in San Jose before heading back home to face the Bruins and the Maple Leafs, both of whom they previously defeated on the road in January.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Sat, Feb 18 @ Seattle 10:30 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 21 @ Washington 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Feb 23 vs New York 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Feb 25 vs Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Feb 27 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 28 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 2 vs Seattle 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 4 @ New York 12:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 5 @ Philadelphia 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wed, Mar 8 vs Chicago 7:30 PM TNT Sat, Mar 11 @ Boston 1:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 12 vs Boston 1:30 PM TNT Tue, Mar 14 @ Nashville 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 18 vs Colorado 1:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Mar 20 vs Florida 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports