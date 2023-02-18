Merch
Red Wings Notes

Detroit Red Wings Face Off Against an Improved Seattle Kraken | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

Playoff race tightens as Detroit visits Seattle

By Jeff Bilbrey
Inside the Article:

The Detroit Red Wings are visiting the improved Seattle Kraken in the first of their two meetings this season. The Wings come into Seattle for just the second time ever on their longest win streak of the season, having won their last five games. On the other hand, the Kraken is just two points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division, and they are contending for a division title in year two.

Detroit Red Wings vs. improved Seattle Kraken Playoff Push

Detroit Red Wings (26-20-8) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-18-6)

When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).
BOX SCORE

Why it matters: Detroit Red Wings and Seattle Kraken Meet for the First Time this Season

The Detroit Red Wings are heading to Seattle to play against the Seattle Kraken for the first time this season. The Wings are currently on their longest win streak of the season, having won their last five games, including a big win against the Calgary Flames, where Magnus Hellberg stopped 33 shots. With this victory, the Wings are now just three points out of a postseason position in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Kraken is just two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division, having won two of their last three games. They have improved goaltending, and a deep offensive attack led by Matty Beniers and are contending for a division title in year two. However, the Kraken is just 3-4 in the month of February so far. The Wings and Kraken split their regular season series last season, with the home team winning on both occasions.

Key points:

  • The Detroit Red Wings are on a five-game win streak and are just three points out of a postseason position in the Eastern Conference.
  • The Seattle Kraken are just two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division, having won two of their last three games.
  • The Kraken has improved goaltending and a deep offensive attack led by Matty Beniers.
  • This will be the first of two meetings this season between the Red Wings and Kraken, with Detroit hosting Seattle next month.

The Big Picture: Tight Playoff Race for the Red Wings and Kraken

The Detroit Red Wings and Seattle Kraken are both teams fighting for a spot in the playoffs. As they meet for the first time this season, the Wings are just three points out of a postseason position in the Eastern Conference, while the Kraken is just two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division. This matchup is important for both teams as they try to secure their spots in the playoffs.

Detroit Red Wings vs. the Kraken By the Numbers

Red Wings vs. Kraken Stats

Detroit Red Wings

  • Record: 26-20-8 (60 points), 5th in NHL Atlantic Division
  • Goals For: 170 (20th of 32), Goals Against: 175 (19th of 32)
  • SRS: -0.13 (21st of 32), SOS: -0.04 (28th of 32)

Seattle Kraken

  • Record: 31-18-6 (68 points), 3rd in NHL Pacific Division
  • Goals For: 193 (5th of 32), Goals Against: 172 (17th of 32)
  • SRS: 0.38 (9th of 32), SOS: 0.00 (17th of 32)

The Red Wings are currently in 5th place in the NHL Atlantic Division, with a total of 60 points, and have scored 170 goals while allowing 175. Meanwhile, the Kraken is in 3rd place in the NHL Pacific Division, with 68 points, and has scored 193 goals while allowing 172. The SRS and SOS measures also indicate the strength of each team's performance relative to the rest of the league.

What they are saying

As the Detroit Red Wings and Seattle Kraken face off for the first time this season, the teams are fighting for a spot in the playoffs. The stats show that while the Kraken has had a more successful season so far, the Red Wings are also in the running and will be looking to close the gap.

Following their game in Washington state, the Red Wings will travel east to play against the Capitals in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night. In the meantime, the Kraken will have a Monday matinee game against the Sharks in San Jose before heading back home to face the Bruins and the Maple Leafs, both of whom they previously defeated on the road in January.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Sat, Feb 18@ Seattle10:30 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 21@ Washington7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Feb 23vs New York7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Feb 25vs Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Feb 27@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 28@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 2vs Seattle7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 4@ New York12:30 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 5@ Philadelphia6:00 PMBally Sports
Wed, Mar 8vs Chicago7:30 PMTNT
Sat, Mar 11@ Boston1:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 12vs Boston1:30 PMTNT
Tue, Mar 14@ Nashville8:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 18vs Colorado1:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Mar 20vs Florida7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 21@ St. Louis8:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 23vs St. Louis7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 25@ Philadelphia1:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 28vs Pittsburgh7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 30vs Carolina7:30 PMBally Sports
Fri, Mar 31@ Winnipeg8:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Apr 2@ Toronto7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 4@ Montreal7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 6vs Buffalo7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Apr 8vs Pittsburgh8:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Apr 10vs Dallas7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 11@ Carolina7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 13@ Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
