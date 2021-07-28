Detroit Red Wings fan-favorite reportedly wants to return to NHL

According to a report from Bob McKenzie of TSN, former Detroit Red Wings fan-favorite Justin Abdelkader wants to return to the NHL for the 2021-22 season.

As noted, the Red Wings are still paying Abdelkader over $1 million per year for each of the next 5 years due to conditions of his buyout.

Nation, where would you like to see Abdelkader land?

