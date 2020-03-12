Detroit Red Wings fans react to news of NHL’s suspending play

The Detroit Red Wings along with the rest of the National Hockey League will not be playing any time soon, as the League has decided to follow in the NBA‘s footsteps and suspend the remainder of the regular season for the immediate future in order to try and combat the spread of COVID-19.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately for Detroit, the regular season doesn’t mean as much right now. The team has already clinched the 31st overall record in the NHL. Of course, the silver lining of that is that they currently have the best odds to land the 1st overall Draft Selection for later this year.

But naturally when the news earlier today broke, there was plenty of reaction from the fans ranging from sadness to anger to a little bit of comedy. Check them out:

- Advertisement -

















