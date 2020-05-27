41.2 F
Detroit Red Wings fans react to Steve Yzerman’s decision to keep Jeff Blashill

Detroit Red Wings fans react to Steve Yzerman’s decision to keep Jeff Blashill

One of the biggest decisions Steve Yzerman had to make this offseason was whether or not he would keep Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill for another campaign.

On Wednesday, Yzerman met with reporters via a virtual press conference and when asked if Blashill would be back for the 2020-21 season, he confirmed that he would.

Following the decision, Red Wings fans took to Twitter to give their reaction to Yzerman’s decision. Some fans trust that Yzerman made the right move by keeping Blashill, while others disagree wholeheartedly.

Here are some of the reactions.

Nation, how do you feel about Blashill coming back for another season?

By Don Drysdale

