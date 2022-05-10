Detroit Red Wings fans react to 2022 NHL Draft Lottery results

The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery is in the books and we now know where teams will be picking with the top 16 picks in the upcoming 2022 NHL Draft.

The ping pong balls have spoken and our Detroit Red Wings will have the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Following the announcement of where the Red Wings will be selecting, fans took to Twitter to react.

Here are some of the reactions.

Nation, what was your initial reaction to where the Red Wings will be selecting?

We didnt drop at least — Daddy Moritz Seider (@DaddyMoSeider) May 10, 2022

WHY DOES THIS ALWAYS HAPPEN — MANOAH FOR CY YOUNG🇨🇦 (@squirtdemon) May 10, 2022

LETSSS GOOO!!! — x – ava🐝 (@ava_5225) May 10, 2022

Shock factor: zero — Nate B (@natedog_906) May 10, 2022

But they’ll only go in order the years Detroit wasn’t the bottom team — Steven Harmon (@StevenHarmon225) May 10, 2022

Why do I even watch this bullshit every year. Lol. — JR VW 🇺🇦 (@JrVan906) May 10, 2022

Work your magic Stevie pic.twitter.com/16ZJl2rPUO — Sutton (Steve Yzerman's Burner) (@CallMe_Stubs) May 10, 2022

Just got Cade and Adien — CFP Bound (@Troy_Davis25) May 10, 2022

The draft lottery is and always will be a joke — TravelingHiker (@1972GoBlue) May 10, 2022

We NEVER move up!! Unreal. pic.twitter.com/Dl0PF1mLZs — Simon Sinishtaj (@SimonSinishtaj) May 10, 2022