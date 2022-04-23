Detroit Red Wings fans react to Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000th career hit [Video]

On Saturday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera made history when he picked up his 3,000th career hit.

Embed from Getty Images

As you can see below, the game was being played live at Little Caesars Arena and the Detroit Red Wings fans in attendance were able to see Miggy’s big moment.

Check it out!

Yesterday’s Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Friday 4/22/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we’re going to share that information with you.

Yesterday’s lineups are listed below.

As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you can do your own in-depth research as well as see our algorithm’s daily recommendations. Don’t forget that we’ve got daily fantasy baseball content being published each day, too — we’re here to help you win.

Click here to see the perfect lineups.