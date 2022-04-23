in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings fans react to Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000th career hit [Video]

This is pretty damn cool

On Saturday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera made history when he picked up his 3,000th career hit.

As you can see below, the game was being played live at Little Caesars Arena and the Detroit Red Wings fans in attendance were able to see Miggy’s big moment.

Check it out!

