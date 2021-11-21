Detroit Red Wings fans take over Arizona Coyotes stadium [Video]

One thing that has been true over the years is that there are tons of Detroit Red Wings fans all over the country and that was proven to be true once again on Saturday night as the Wings took on the Arizona Coyotes on the road.

Take a look and listen as a “Let’s go, Red Wings” chant can be heard loud and clear in the Coyotes stadium.

This is pretty awesome!

Hockey fans in Arizona enjoying rooting for the correct team 🔊 🔊🔊 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/zhz7yQ2BJs — everett (@borntodanhard) November 21, 2021